Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:27 AM
Home Business

'We also need to work on creating entrepreneurs'

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

'We also need to work on creating entrepreneurs'

'We also need to work on creating entrepreneurs'

State Minister, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Zahid Ahsan Russell said that we need to prepare the youths not only for the job market but also as entrepreneurs.
International development organization Save the Children in Bangladesh highlighted the experience of the last ten years of their 'EYE (Education for Youth Empowerment)' program in a research report sharing event at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.
It shows that the rate of easy entry into the workplace of the technically skilled youth is much higher.
Youth and Sports Minister Zahid Ahsan Russell, who was present as the chief guest at the event, said, "Development agencies and private sector cooperation with the government is very much needed to prepare the youth for future. In addition to employment, we also need to create entrepreneurs. We have to work together to create a smart generation for smart Bangladesh."
At the event, the youths also gave suggestions and opinions on the development of the strategy paper of the 'EYE' program. They gave their opinion to give utmost importance on technical skills and training related to it. Mahmudul Hasan, a young man from Dhaka, said, "Bangladesh must be more technically proficient in order to keep pace with the developed world. At present it is not possible to work in any sector without technical knowledge and skills. There is no substitute for enhancing technical skills to prepare the youth of the marginalized population for the future."
To prepare young people for their future careers; suggestions for leadership training, enhancing negotiation skills, training to become entrepreneurs etc. were also raised at the event. Experts and government officials discussed various aspects of the implementation of these suggestions.
Director General of the Department of Youth Development Md. Azharul Islam Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mr. Mesbah Uddin, Senior Economist of World Bank Syed Rashed Al Zayed Josh, Country Director of Save the Children in Bangladesh Onno van Manen and Director of Food security and Livelihood Tania Sharmin and other officials from Government and private sector were also present at the event.


