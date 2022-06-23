

Exim Bank opens branch for women at Gulshan

Exim Bank Chairman Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held at the branch on Wednesday while Managing Director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah presided over the ceremony, says a press release.

Members of the Board of Directors of Exim Bank Mohammad Abdullah, Mrs. Nasrin Islam, Mohammad Shahidullah, Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Firoz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Executives of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.

Chairman of Anwar Khan Medical College and Hospital Anwar Hossain Khan MP, Vice Chancellor of Asian University for Women Dr. Rubana Haque, the first woman secretary of Bangladesh Zakia A Chowdhury, Chairman of Padma Bank Nafiz Sharafat, Director of Pran RFL Group Uzma Chowdhury, Chairman of Azim Group Fazlul Azim, Director of Prime Bank Zaim Ahmed, Advocate Arpita Roy, Prof Dr Iqbal Hasan Mahmud spoke in the program.

The guests thanked the bank for inaugurating a specialized women's branch in Gulshan area and hoped that the female customers of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank through this branch.





Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited inaugurates its 141st branch, Gulshan Mahila branch titled 'Exim Shubo Sakal' at Gulshan, Dhaka.Exim Bank Chairman Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held at the branch on Wednesday while Managing Director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah presided over the ceremony, says a press release.Members of the Board of Directors of Exim Bank Mohammad Abdullah, Mrs. Nasrin Islam, Mohammad Shahidullah, Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Firoz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Executives of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.Chairman of Anwar Khan Medical College and Hospital Anwar Hossain Khan MP, Vice Chancellor of Asian University for Women Dr. Rubana Haque, the first woman secretary of Bangladesh Zakia A Chowdhury, Chairman of Padma Bank Nafiz Sharafat, Director of Pran RFL Group Uzma Chowdhury, Chairman of Azim Group Fazlul Azim, Director of Prime Bank Zaim Ahmed, Advocate Arpita Roy, Prof Dr Iqbal Hasan Mahmud spoke in the program.The guests thanked the bank for inaugurating a specialized women's branch in Gulshan area and hoped that the female customers of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank through this branch.