

Sarah Resort conducts recruitment programme at DIU

This special job recruitment for THM Graduates was organized by the department for the recruitment of Sarah Resort of Fortis Group in Gazipur, Bangladesh, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the day-long event. Besides, Professor Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship, MahbubParvez, Head of Tourism & Hospitality Management Department, AhmedRaquib, General Manager, JoynabAkter,Cluster Human Resources Manager,Shayeduzzaman Khan Shawon, Senior Executive of HR & Administration of Sarah Resort were present at the program.

Speaking as the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University Prof. Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman said, the demand of the Tourism and Hospitality Department is increasing day by day in Bangladesh. Those who are studying here will see it not only as an increase in skills but also as a work of humanity. We are trying to prepare university students that way. This is my expectation that those who go to Sarah Resort today for an internship will work, learn and apply what they have learned.

Sarah Resort was established in 2017 as a part of Fortis Group and has established a strong position in Bangladesh with a reputation. Ahmed Raquib, general manager of Sarah Resort said, "My idea of a private university changed when I came to Daffodil International University. Private universities in Bangladesh can have such beautiful campuses, and I could not help but be impressed. I believe students will definitely get a reflection on their work in our workplace. Guests praised the University's Green Campus and Academic Lab at the event.

Guests praised the Green Campus and Academic Lab of Daffodil International University after visiting the whole campus.











Campus Recruitment Day Summer 2022 was organized at the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management (THM) of Daffodil International University (DIU) at Ashulia, Dhaka on Tuesday.This special job recruitment for THM Graduates was organized by the department for the recruitment of Sarah Resort of Fortis Group in Gazipur, Bangladesh, says a press release.Prof. Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the day-long event. Besides, Professor Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship, MahbubParvez, Head of Tourism & Hospitality Management Department, AhmedRaquib, General Manager, JoynabAkter,Cluster Human Resources Manager,Shayeduzzaman Khan Shawon, Senior Executive of HR & Administration of Sarah Resort were present at the program.Speaking as the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University Prof. Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman said, the demand of the Tourism and Hospitality Department is increasing day by day in Bangladesh. Those who are studying here will see it not only as an increase in skills but also as a work of humanity. We are trying to prepare university students that way. This is my expectation that those who go to Sarah Resort today for an internship will work, learn and apply what they have learned.Sarah Resort was established in 2017 as a part of Fortis Group and has established a strong position in Bangladesh with a reputation. Ahmed Raquib, general manager of Sarah Resort said, "My idea of a private university changed when I came to Daffodil International University. Private universities in Bangladesh can have such beautiful campuses, and I could not help but be impressed. I believe students will definitely get a reflection on their work in our workplace. Guests praised the University's Green Campus and Academic Lab at the event.Guests praised the Green Campus and Academic Lab of Daffodil International University after visiting the whole campus.