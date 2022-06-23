Indian firm contributes to BD uplift thru Padma Bridge Project

Sany has achieved yet another milestone in Bangladesh by playing a vital role in the completion of Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

Considered to be the most challenging project in the history of Bangladesh, over 120 Sany machines were put to use on this road rail bridge that carries a four-lane highway on the upper level and a single-track railway on the lower level, says a press release.

Touted to be the longest bridge over the Padma river in terms of span and total length is expected to boost the GDP of the country by 2-3%. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh will officially inaugurate the bridge on June 25, 2022. Management team from Sany will be also be present.

Deepak Garg, Vice President, Sany Group and Chairman Sany Bangladesh said, "It's a matter of great pride for Sany and Powervision Group, our channel partner in Bangladesh, to be a part of such a prestigious project that will link the south-west of the country to northern and eastern regions."

The Padma Bridge proved to be a tough challenge both in terms of its location and size. Sany machines, which is unmatched in the industry as far as technology, productivity and efficiency is concerned,surpassed the expectations of Bangladesh Government by effectively overcoming all the impediments that came in the way during the construction process.

Manoeuvringthe construction machinery between land and over water required precision and perfect timing. The machine operators could achieve this with easy manoeuvrability features and ergonomic design that helped in achieving supreme performance even in the toughest terrains.

The project needed 122 meters piling depth and the high tide added to the challenge of piling. But Sany's SR285R and SR235 piling rigs efficiently met the piling demand of this challenging mega project.

13 Crawler Cranes, 2 Rough Terrain Cranes, 3 Tower Cranes, 45 Excavators and 5 Motor Graders were used amongst other machinery in this prestigious project.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.







