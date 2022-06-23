BB announces monetary policy for FY23 on June 30

Bangladesh Bank will announce the monetary policy for the fiscal year 2022-23 on June 30, taking into account the country's overall macroeconomic situation including the dollar market instability and inflation.

This is going to be the last monetary policy announcement by the outgoing Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir.

Kabir's term is coming to an end on July 3. Finance Secretary Abdur Rauf Chowdhury will join as the new governor of the central bank on July 12. However, from July 4, the bank's deputy governor Ahmed Jamal will do the routine work of the governor.

Earlier, although the last monetary policy was announced online, this time Governor Fazle Kabir will announce it in person.

Bangladesh Bank would announce the monetary policy for every six months but it is being done now for the entire fiscal year.

A central bank official said controlling inflation is a big challenge. However, the issue of job creation can be achieved by achieving the desired GDP growth which needs accommodative monetary policy to support investment.



















