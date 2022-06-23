Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FICCI unhappy at some budget proposals including tax on WPPF

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Business Correspondent

A potentially business-friendly budget will unravel the benefits unless some of    the provisions such as Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) are reversed.
The Foreign Investor's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at a press briefing in the city on Wednesday expressed some concerns about budget proposals along with its probable implication on domestic and foreign investments.
 Naser Ezaz Bijoy, President, Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Standard Chartered Bank presided over the event.
Among others, Ms. Rupali Chowdhury, Advisor, FICCI Advisory committee      and Managing Director, Berger Paints; Zaved Akhtar, Director, FICCI, Managing Director and CEO, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; Shehzad Munim, advisor, FICCI advisory panel and MD, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Co. Ltd; Deepal Abeywickrema were present.
Director, FICCI and Chairman, FICCI Tariff, Taxation and Regulatory Affairs Committee and Managing Director, Nestle Bangladesh Ltd.;Mr. Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, Coordinator- Tariff, Taxation and Regulatory Affairs Committee and CFO, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd were also present. FICCI hosted the programme.
Speakers said the proposed Finance Bill incorporated a provision in the budget    by which a company will have to pay tax on its contribution to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF), which will ultimately increase the income tax burden of the companies and similarly increase the effective tax rate.
The contribution to WPPF has been proposed as inadmissible expenses based on the idea that it's an apportionment of profit from after-tax profit like a dividend, while the fact is that it is a statutory payment for the benefit of the employees, which is paid from pre-tax profit as per the law.
Such an imposition is inconsistent with the tax-friendly environment that the government has been trying to build over the years and a diversion from the current provision of the Labor Law 2006.
FICCI proposes that this provision should be included in section 29 as an allowable expense instead of in section 30 of the ITO, 1984 as an inadmissible expense. FICCI has also recommended a few changes to the Conditional Reduction of the Corporate Tax Reduction by 2.5pc.
As per the Finance Bill 2022, certain types of listed companies that have issued more than 10pc of their shares through IPO will be able to enjoy the reduced tax rate. FICCI proposes that this provision should be amended by clearly mentioning at least 10pc shares of a listed company must be held by the public in order to avail of such a reduced rate.
Conditional Reduction of the Corporate Tax Reduction by 2.5pc also mentioned that all receipts must be collected through banking channels. FICCI proposes that this provision should be amended and the law should allow at least 50pc of the proceeds to be collected through banking channels to avail of such a reduced tax rate.
From next year the ceiling can be gradually increased by 10pc. On the same it  says, all investments and expenses in excess of Tk. 12 lac must be paid through the banking channels. FICCI proposes that section 30 of the ITO, 1984 should be amended to remove the contradiction and NBR should allow at least 10pc of the expenses of corporate to be paid through the non-banking channel to avail of such a reduced tax rate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches
Stocks edge up amid volatility
SHV Energy enters BD LPG market
Emirates to operate extra flights for Hajj
Banglalink provides free talk-time, data in flood-hit Sylhet
‘Ctg - Koper direct shipping has promising prospects


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft