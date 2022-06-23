Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Youth dies as train hits truck in Chattogram

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

CHATTOGRAM, June 22: A 19-year-old youth was killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding train hit a truck at a level crossing in Chattogram in the small hours of Wednesday, said police.
The deceased was identified as Morsalin, the helper of a truck driver.
Khorshed Alam, in-charge of Sitakunda Railway Police, said the accident occurred around 1.15am when the Dhaka-bound 'Turna Nishitha Express' crashed into the sand-laden truck at Baroiarhat level crossing in Mirsarai upazila, leaving its driver and the helper injured.
The injured, including truck driver Shaha Alam, 40, were rushed to a local hospital where Morsalin succumbed to his injuries around 3am. A local resident crossing the railway track was also injured in the accident, he said.
"The gateman at the level crossing fell asleep at the time of the accident," said another police officer. -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Youth dies as train hits truck in Chattogram
NEWS
Elephant conservation project in the offing
BGB distributes relief materials among flood affected people
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard provide food items
Human chain formed to demand steps for eliminating professional discrimination
BGB provide dry foods among flood-hit people


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft