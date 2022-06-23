Youth dies as train hits truck in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, June 22: A 19-year-old youth was killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding train hit a truck at a level crossing in Chattogram in the small hours of Wednesday, said police.

The deceased was identified as Morsalin, the helper of a truck driver.

Khorshed Alam, in-charge of Sitakunda Railway Police, said the accident occurred around 1.15am when the Dhaka-bound 'Turna Nishitha Express' crashed into the sand-laden truck at Baroiarhat level crossing in Mirsarai upazila, leaving its driver and the helper injured.

The injured, including truck driver Shaha Alam, 40, were rushed to a local hospital where Morsalin succumbed to his injuries around 3am. A local resident crossing the railway track was also injured in the accident, he said.

"The gateman at the level crossing fell asleep at the time of the accident," said another police officer. -UNB







