Despite Red Alert Bismillah Group MD, six others yet to be arrested

Though two former Janata Bank officials are now behind the bars since long in connection with a money laundering case, police could not able to arrest seven other fugitive convicts including Bismillah Group Managing Director Khaza Soleiman Anwar Chowdhury and its Chairman Nowrin Hasib in the same case.

The absconding convicts yet to arrest even after the High Court ordered to issue Red Alert through Interpole to arrest them in connection with money laundering case at about Tk 15.33 crore.

On February 25 in 2020, a Division bench of the HC in an order directed the police to arrest seven fugitives' convicts including Bismillah Group Managing Director Khaza Soleiman Anwar Chowdhury and its Chairman Nowrin Hasib within seven days and produce them before it in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The then HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam also directed the authorities concerned to issue red alert through Interpol to arrest them and directed the inspector general of police and director general of Rapid Action Battalion to inform the court after implementing the HC order.

In 2018, Judge Md Atabullah of Dhaka 10th Special Judges Court sentenced nine people, including Soleiman Anwar and Nowrin Hasib, to 10 years' imprisonment in a money laundering case.

It also fined the convicts more than Tk 30 crore and asked them to deposit the sum to state exchequer within 60 days.

The other convicts are Shafiqul Anwar Chowdhury, father of Khaza Soleiman, deputy managing director Akbar Aziz, general manager Mohammad Abul Hossain Chowdhury, manager Riazuddin Ahmed and Network Framework System Limited chairman M Akter Hossain.

Two more convicts -- former Janata Bank official Mostaq Ahmed Khan and SM Shoyeb-UL-Kabir -- are now behind the bars.

ACC filed this case in 2013 with New Market police station for laundering Taka 15.33 crore. The court came up with the judgment after examining 24 witnesses.

After the lower court verdict, the two bank officials sought bail from the HC. But, the HC bench on February 25 in 2020 rejected their bail petitions and directed the police to arrest all other absconding convicts immediately.

The HC recently released the copy of its order and sent it to the authorities concerned to implement its order.

In its order, the HC bench said that if it appeared that the absconding convicts were not available in the country, the law enforcing agencies are directed to take necessary initiatives so that a Red Notice may be issued by Interpole, Dhaka office in order to arrest and bring them in the country.

The HC bench directed IGP of Police, Director General of RAB, Police Commissioner of Dhaka metropolitan and Officer-In-Charge of New Market police station have been asked to implement its order.

Talking to this correspondent, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik, who is dealing with the case, said that the New Market Police Station informed him that soon after receiving the copy of the High Court order they are working on it and collecting the addresses of the absconding convicts as well as trying to arrest them in line with the High Court directives.

In response to a query, the state law officer said that the matter is likely to come up in the daily 'Cause List' of the High Court next week for hearing.

In response to another query, Manik said that police could not able to arrest anyone as they all are absconding and a progress report will be submitted before the High Court within short time.

So far, the ACC had filed a total of 12 cases against 54 people over misappropriation of about Tk 12 billion from five banks by Bismillah Group on 3 November 2013.

ACC director Iqbal Hossain filed the cases with Ramna, Motijheel and New Market Police Stations in the capital.