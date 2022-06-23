Covid: 1,135 new cases highest in 4 months

In last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, the country crossed 1,000-mark after nearly four months with 1,135 new cases from Covid-19 with a jump of positivity rate to 13.30 per cent from the previous day's 11.03 per cent.

Besides, another Covid-linked death was recorded during the period, the third one of the current month in a row.

Testing some 8,536 samples across the country during the period, 1,135 samples were found positive with the deadly virus.

During the previous 24 hours, the country reported one death from Covid-19 and 874 new cases with the positivity rate of 11.03pc, according to the statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the inclusion of a fresh death case, the number of deaths in Bangladesh since March 8, 2020 stood at 29,134 while a total of 19,59,209 people tested positive.

It also stated that some 122 Covid-19 patients were cured during the period recording the recovery rate at 97.29pc. Some 19,06,105 patients have recovered from the disease till to date.

Bangladesh reported the identification of the first Covid patient on March 8 2020 and the first death on March 18 the same year. Afterwards, it saw gradual rises in the number of cases and casualties.











