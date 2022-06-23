Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge

Japanese Ambassador here Ito Naoki has said his country is keen to "seize opportunity" to join Bangladesh government's ongoing construction efforts of second Padma Bridge while the first one was built due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "far-sighted vision and political astuteness".

"I am sure that once the second Padma Bridge became reality, Japanese government and JICA will be in a position to consider the possibility of participation in the construction efforts by this government," he told a group of selected journalists at his residence on Tuesday. -BSS













