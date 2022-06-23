Video
Thursday, 23 June, 2022
Home Front Page

DREAM BRIDGE AND FOREIGN REACTIONS

Padma Bridge a connector of people, culture of Bengal: Doraiswami

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said the much-cherished Padma Bridge will help contribute to greater connectivity between the two countries and in the sub-region supporting the BBIN initiative.
"From that perspective, as a country that has long
valued the opportunity to increase connectivity across the sub-region, we in India will be delighted," he told a small group of journalists on Tuesday evening at the High Commission.
He attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "continuous and consistently courageous decision."
The high commissioner said she (PM Hasina) was proven correct in her decision to go ahead with this project and they look forward to the blessings of "connectivity, economic progress and easier travel" that will come as a result of this major breakthrough.
"It is a major infrastructural project not just in terms of brick and steel," Doraiswami said, adding that it is a symbolic connection between the two parts of Bangladesh.
 Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the long-cherished Padma Bridge on June 25. "Congratulations 0Bangladesh! I congratulate every friend in Bangladesh on this momentous occasion," the envoy said.    -UNB


