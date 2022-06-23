UK allocates over Tk 50m for BD flood victims

The UK has released additional emergency funding of £442,548 (over fifty million taka) to support communities affected by the ongoing floods in Sylhet division.

This brings the UK's contribution to the flood relief effort in recent weeks to £636,548 (over seven crore taka).

"The devastation we have seen from flooding this year in Bangladesh has been heartbreaking. The new emergency funding

we have released today will be used to support the most vulnerable through cash assistance, shelter management, water and sanitation, and educational materials," Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Javed Patel said in a statement.

The UK's funding has been allocated through Start Fund Bangladesh and will be administered through Caritas Bangladesh, Christian Aid, Voluntary Association for Rural Development, and World Vision Bangladesh.











