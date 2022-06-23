If BNP wins polls Khaleda will be PM, in her absence Tarique: Fakhrul

"If the BNP wins a majority in the parliamentary elections, then Khaleda Zia will be the Prime Minister. In the absence of Khaleda Zia, our Senior Vice-Chairman will be the Prime Minister," said Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Fakrul Islam also said that no BNP leader would attend the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge at the invitation of those who wanted to drown our Chairperson into the river.

He said this at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Wednesday.

At another press conference on Wednesday on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina questioned, "Who

will be the Prime Minister, if the BNP wins the parliamentary elections?"

In response to this question, Fakhrul said, "If BNP comes to power, party Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be the Prime Minister. In her absence, BNP Acting Chairman will be the prime minister."

He said, "There is no crisis of leadership in BNP. There is a crisis of leadership in the Awami League. Only they (Awami League) can say what will happen if Sheikh Hasina leaves leadership."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also asked, "Whom will they show up as leaders, convicted criminals? Who has revoked the citizenship of Bangladesh and accepted the citizenship of the United Kingdom?

Describing these questions of the Prime Minister as 'childish', Fakhrul said, "The case against the top leadership of their party will be legally withdrawn when the BNP win a majority in the parliamentary elections. A "false case" has been filed against Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman for political revenge," he claimed.

BNP leader also said, "In the absence of Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman is the leader of BNP. The BNP thinks that there is no hesitation or doubt about this."

Regarding the election, Fakurul Islam said, "The question of elections comes only when there is an election environment in the country. The BNP will not take part in the elections under the Awami League without a non-party government."

Fakhrul further said, "If Sheikh Hasina is in power, there will be no more elections in the country. She has to move. Elections will be held later under a neutral government."











