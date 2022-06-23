Govt invites BNP to join Padma Bridge inaugural programme

The government on Wednesday invited BNP to join the opening programme of the Padma Bridge on June 25.

Dulal Chandra Sutradhar, a deputy secretary of the Bridges Division, went to BNP's Nayapaltan central office around 11am and handed over the invitation cards to party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Seven BNP leaders--party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf

Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and vice-chairman Hafiz Uddin Ahmed--were invited to participate in the inaugural programme of the much-awaited bridge.

Talking to reporters, Dulal Chandra said he, on behalf of the Bridges Division, came to the BNP office with the invitation cards.

Rizvi said a deputy secretary gave the invitation cards to the BNP office when he was present there. "I don't want to make any comment on this. We have no interest in it."

Replying to a question, he said there is no reason for their party leaders to take part in the programme. -UNB











