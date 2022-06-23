BAF air drops relief materials in inaccessible areas



Flood affected people looking up to receive air dropped relief materials from a BAF helicopter in a remote area of Sunamganj on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BAF transport aircraft run for distributing relief to the areas, where road communication has collapsed and only air communication by helicopter is the way to reach among the flood-hit people.

BAF members distributed relief materials among the flood victims in remote areas of the two districts from two Bell-212 helicopters, two Mi-17 helicopters and two L-410 transport aircraft.

Wing Commander Ehtesham of Air Force said Bell-212 helicopter of 9sqn distributed relief at Sreepur, Chanbari and Joyesree Bazar of Tahirpur in Sunamganj on Wednesday.

Essential commodities, including various kinds of dry foods and matchboxes, were distributed among several families in the districts, he added.

The flood situation is likely to improve in the Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts. Many people were seen waiting for air dropping off relief materials by BAF helicopters as there are no other way for them to be reached.

Flood water will take time to recede.... meaning flood in northeastern, northern parts of Bangladesh might linger.

Monsoon rains and gushing waters from upstream India overnight worsened Bangladesh flood situation with experts calling it the worst since 2004 while officials estimated the flooding to have marooned at least 6 million people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew over the country's northeast region by a Mi-17 helicopter to observe the overall flood situation on Tuesday. Bangladesh Air Force will continue its support during and after the natural disaster.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said, "We have deployed the Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard and Police force along with the civil administration."

Over 100 boats, helicopters and other vehicles of different forces have been deployed in rescue operations.

Bangladesh Army's 500 members with seven helicopters and transport aircraft are working constantly in rescue operations and relief distribution in the Sylhet area.













