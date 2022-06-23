Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BAF air drops relief materials in inaccessible areas

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Mamunur Rashid back from Sunamganj and Sylhet

Flood affected people looking up to receive air dropped relief materials from a BAF helicopter in a remote area of Sunamganj on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Flood affected people looking up to receive air dropped relief materials from a BAF helicopter in a remote area of Sunamganj on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has distributed relief materials among flood-hit people in remote areas of Sunamganj and Sylhet districts on Wednesday.
BAF transport aircraft run for distributing relief to the areas, where road communication has collapsed and only air communication by helicopter is the way to reach among the flood-hit people.  
BAF members distributed relief materials among the flood victims in remote areas of the two districts from two Bell-212 helicopters, two Mi-17 helicopters and two L-410 transport aircraft.
Wing Commander Ehtesham of Air Force said Bell-212 helicopter of 9sqn distributed relief at Sreepur, Chanbari and Joyesree Bazar of Tahirpur in Sunamganj on Wednesday.
Essential commodities, including various kinds of dry foods and matchboxes, were distributed among several families in the districts, he added.
The flood situation is likely to improve in the Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts. Many people were seen waiting for air dropping off relief materials by BAF helicopters as there are no other way for them to be reached.  
Flood water will take time to recede.... meaning flood in northeastern, northern parts of Bangladesh might linger.
Monsoon rains and gushing waters from upstream India overnight worsened Bangladesh flood situation with experts calling it the worst since 2004 while officials estimated the flooding to have marooned at least 6 million people.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew over the country's northeast region by a Mi-17 helicopter to observe the overall flood situation on Tuesday. Bangladesh Air Force will continue its support during and after the natural disaster.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said, "We have deployed the Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard and Police force along with the civil administration."
Over 100 boats, helicopters and other vehicles of different forces have been deployed in rescue operations.
Bangladesh Army's 500 members with seven helicopters and transport aircraft are working constantly in rescue operations and relief distribution in the Sylhet area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Despite Red Alert Bismillah Group MD, six others yet to be arrested
Covid: 1,135 new cases highest in 4 months
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
Bridge a major achievement by Bangladeshis: Australian envoy
Padma Bridge a connector of people, culture of Bengal: Doraiswami
US provides $244,680 to mitigate BD flood losses
UK allocates over Tk 50m for BD flood victims
If BNP wins polls Khaleda will be PM, in her absence Tarique: Fakhrul


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft