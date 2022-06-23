Marooned people decry lack of coordinated relief



Flooding has swept across Rajibpur upazila of Kurigram's due to the swelling of Jinjiram, Kalo and Dharani rivers. Flood victims there have not yet received any help or relief from district administration. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Flood situation in Sirajganj is also deteriorating fast after further increase in the water level of the Jamuna River.

Our Correspondent from Sylhet adds flood water was rising in Fenchuganj Upazila of Sylhet. The flood water in the upazila was low on Wednesday morning. But as the day progressed, flood water was seen rising in different areas. Somewhere in the upazila, flood water was seen rising to knee or waist heights. This disrupted the movement of vehicles on different roads. Local people are still suffering for the flood situation.

Rising the flood water in Fenchuganj section of the Sylhet-Fenchuganj-Moulvibazar road on Wednesday, it was seen that almost waist-deep water in front of the temporary office of Kushiyara Union Parishad. As a result, the vehicular movement on the roads remained suspended.

Omar Farooq, a CNG auto rickshaw driver, said that when he drove through the road on Tuesday, the water on the road was up to his ankles and there was no problem in riding the CNG. But, now he is unable to drive on the same road as the flood water increased a lot.

Meanwhile, relief material hasn't yet reached to the flood victims in many parts of Sylhet. If some relief has come, it is very inadequate, claimed the flood victims and public representatives while talking at Wednesday evening.

Sylhet Kandigaon UP Chairman, Abdul Manaf said, "The amount of relief allocated by the government is very poor considering the number of flooded villages and poor people in the union. Allocations need to be further increased. The relief activities in the area are near to nil as no one knows who to give what. Many are getting angry for the lack of a coordinated relief system."

The flood situation in Sylhet city has been worsening since last Wednesday due to heavy rains and water from the steep slopes. As a result, residents of the city and its suburb left their homes and stayed in the homes of their relatives.

At Wednesday morning, 15 areas of Sylhet city were visited by this correspondent. The areas include Taltola, Mirzajangal, Lama Bazar, Kuarpar, Laladighir Par, Shibganj, Terratan and Shahjalal suburb. During the visit, the flood situations in the areas were seen as it was seen earlier.

Residents of the flood-hit city are in dire need of clean water. However, the tanks supplying pure water of Sylhet City Corporation have been seen in front of different neighborhoods and in front of the shelters. The water level in the Shahjalal suburb has dropped a bit, but boats are still plying there.

According to Sylhet City Corporation sources, it has 86 shelters inside the city. About 7,000 flood-affected people have taken shelter there. Water supply of Sylhet City Corporation has been cut off for the time being due to flooding. However, pure water is being supplied to the residents through mobile water supply tanks. Nur Azizur Rahman, Chief Engineer of Sylhet City Corporation, said that dry food is being provided in the shelters on behalf of the city corporation. Besides, water supply has been arranged. Besides, arrangements are being made to distribute rice allotted by the government.

In Kulaura of Moulavibazar, flood situation worsened further as water entered houses at Kadirpur, Bhukshimail and municipality area. People have taken shelter in the centres the administration opened.

In Bogura, water level of Jamuna remained steady on Wednesday after a consecutive rise since last few days in Sariakandi, Sonatola and Dhunat. The river was flowing 64cm above the danger level in Sariakandi. But, rising water level of Bangalee River at Sariakandi, it was flowing five cm above the danger level.

In Sirajganj the water level of the Jamuna River and other rivers and tributaries and canals are still increasing and engulfing fresh areas. More than 52,000 people of five upazilas - Sirajganj Sadar, Chowhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur and Shahjadpur - were marooned by the flood water. More than 20 villages were submerged, our correspondent reports.

In Kurigram, the flood situation remained steady and the rivers in the district were flowing above the danger mark. The people of the affected areas have been passing hard time as they have been marooned since last seven days. Acute crisis of food and fresh drinking water was seen in the area.

In Nageshwari of Kurigram, hundreds of affected people have taken shelters to their relative's houses after losing homesteads in the erosion of Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar river. More than nine unions out of 14 unions and a municipality were submerged with the flood water.













