Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:24 AM
Home Front Page

AL's 73rd founding anniv today

Elaborate programme to celebrate the day

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) is going to celebrate its 73rd founding anniversary today. Bangladesh and Awami League (AL) are invariable and also an inseparable part of Bengali nation as the history of the party means the story of struggle and glory of the Bengalis.
Awami League is the torchbearer of glorious history and heritage of all democratic movements of
the soil.
The country has achieved independence under the leadership of the oldest and biggest political party.
Awami League is not only the country's oldest and biggest political party, rather it is the pioneer of democratic and non-communal spirit of the land.
From the very beginning, Awami League has been leading the socio-political trend of the country amid different struggles and movements in the seven decades.
After the Liberation War, the party's leader Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began to build Bangladesh as a non-communal country.
Following the footprints of her father's ideology, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking ahead the country in an indomitable speed towards massive development and progress.
Marking the day, the party has chalked out elaborate programmes. National and party flags will be hoisted atop all party offices including the Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of anniversary.


