South Korean firm to collect toll from Dhaka-Mawa Expressway for 5yrs

The South Korean firm Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) will collect the toll from Dhaka-Mawa Expressway which was named "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway".

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Wednesday appointed the KEC for a five-year term as its service provider at a cost of Tk 717.04 crore.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting which was attended by the committee members. -UNB











