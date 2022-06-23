Video
Red Crescent adopts Tk54 crore plan to support relief efforts in Sylhet

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has adopted a plan of Tk54 crore to carry out relief operations in the flood-hit Sylhet region.
It requested the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and all Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners for that support. Among the relief activities, food and livelihood support, water and sanitation and shelter repair assistance are some key areas.
Md Nur-Ur-Rahman, acting chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, said:
"At the moment, relief items are being provided in the flood shelters. Bangladesh Red Crescent Society is also working to provide cash assistance to the families most affected by the floods."
More than 500 volunteers of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society are working to help the flood-hit people in the Sylhet region. Teams of the Bangladesh Red Crescent are helping to evacuate flood-hit people to safe shelters and distribute dry and cooked food and clean drinking water in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and other affected districts.
The Society, with the support of the IFRC, already distributed 75,000 litres of safe drinking water. In addition, dry food to more than 6,000 people, 1,665 jerrycans and 1,000 hygiene parcels were distributed.    -UNB



