3,000 families living illegally in risky hills of Ctg railway

CHATTOGRAM, June 22: Sujan Chowdhury, chief estate officer of the Eastern Railway, informed the district administration that there are 3,000 families living illegally at risky places of different railway hills in the city.

He disclosed the information at the 24th meeting of the Hill Management Committee held at the conference room of the Chattogram Divisional Commissioner's Office on Tuesday.

He said about 3,000 families are living illegally and at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.

"We will protect the illegal establishments with barbed wire fences. We will also soon be conducting evictions in the hills where there are still illegal installations," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said administration evicted illegal structures from different railway hills but the illegal occupants again built structures after the eviction drives.

"If it is later found that anyone builds a house in a dangerous position of any hills for staying there, they will be subjected to severe punishment including regular cases," he added.

The official asked the railway representatives to put up barbed wire fences at the demolished installations. Moreover, trees may be planted there by the district administration, he suggested. -BSS









