Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj

SUNAMGANJ, June 22: Bangladesh Navy members have rescued another pregnant woman from South Kamlabazar area in Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Shiuli Akter, wife of Akkel Ali, who works at a local hotel.

The Navy members handed over the woman to Bangladesh Army members who then admitted her to Sylhet Sadar Hospital.

Lieutenant Commander Md Shafiq of Bangladesh Navy said that they rescued the woman upon receiving information from the locals. -UNB











