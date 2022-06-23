Beef up steps to contain dengue

Dear Sir

Dengue affects more or less every year in the country. Especially, in Dhaka city its prevalence can be noticed a little more. Dhaka accounted for half of the total number of people infected with dengue and the death rate here was 77 percent of the total deaths in the country.



Every year during rainy season, dengue outbreak turns from bad to worse. The monsoon is getting longer due to an increase in average rainfall in September and October. The breeding season of Aedes mosquitoes is usually from June to September. At this time, water accumulates due to rain and Aedes mosquitoes breed in that water.



Proper care should be taken so that water does not accumulate anywhere around our house. All types of coconut shells, old tires, empty packets of chips, water that has accumulated on the roof, etc. must be removed on our own initiative. The city corporation needs to be more vigilant so that water does not accumulate in the vicinity of roads, drains and sewers and take sustainable and effective measures to prevent dengue.



Monirul Haque Rony

Savar