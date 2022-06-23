Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Beef up steps to contain dengue

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Dear Sir  
Dengue affects more or less every year in the country.  Especially, in Dhaka city its prevalence can be noticed a little more. Dhaka accounted for half of the total number of people infected with dengue and the death rate here was 77 percent of the total deaths in the country.

Every year during rainy season, dengue outbreak turns from bad to worse. The monsoon is getting longer due to an increase in average rainfall in September and October.  The breeding season of Aedes mosquitoes is usually from June to September. At this time, water accumulates due to rain and Aedes mosquitoes breed in that water.  

Proper care should be taken so that water does not accumulate anywhere around our house.  All types of coconut shells, old tires, empty packets of chips, water that has accumulated on the roof, etc. must be removed on our own initiative. The city corporation needs to be more vigilant so that water does not accumulate in the vicinity of roads, drains and sewers and take sustainable and effective measures to prevent dengue.

Monirul Haque Rony
Savar



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beef up steps to contain dengue
How Bangladesh outshined Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah’s defeat was political
73 Years of the Awami League
Padma Bridge: A symbol of who we are
Substantial budget allocations must for marginalised people in Bangladesh
Suicide among students on rise
Combating flash floods Strategic and structural development a must


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft