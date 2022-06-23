

73 Years of the Awami League



Despite the demand for naming the party as non-communal at the time of its formation, the party adopted a non-communal and secular policy by removing the word 'Muslim' from the Awami Muslim League in 1955, almost four years after its establishment in the social reality and political context. This political party made its debut in the name of the Awami League with the vow to struggle for the rights of Bengalis. After its establishment, the Awami League became an institution for the realization of the rights of Bengalis through a long movement and struggle.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected General Secretary of the Awami League at the 1976 Conference. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the title of Bangabandhu for leading the movement for the realization of rights through the Awami League. He became the undisputed leader of Bengalis. The architect of independent Bangladesh, Father of the Nation.Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the Awami League became an institution for realizing the rights of Bengalis. Through movement and struggle, Awami League was transformed into the leading party of the independence struggle and liberation war.



Under the leadership of the Awami League, all the movements for the rule of Pakistan, the movement against communalism, the movement for the establishment of language rights, and the realization of rights against exploitation and deprivation turned into an independence movement at one stage. The great war of liberation and independence was achieved under the leadership of the Awami League.



The Language Movement of 1952 and the united front of 1954 led the party to victory in the elections. The six-point movement of 1966, the mass uprising of 1969, the huge victory in the elections of 1970 and the struggle for independence were formed under the leadership of Awami League.The Awami League led the great liberation war organized in 1971 at the call of Bangabandhu. The traditional party led all kinds of democratic movements and struggles against the military dictatorships that have come to the country one after another during the rule of Pakistan and long after the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975 after independence.



During this long journey, the Awami League has had to face many adversities. We have had to go through many ups and downs and break-ups. Sometimes the party has faced a leadership vacuum, sometimes repression, sometimes disintegration. After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August 1975 and the assassination of four national leaders on 3 November 1975, the Awami League lost its leadership.



73 Years of the Awami League



When the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina was elected as the President in 1981 as a symbol of the unity of the party and started the war of life by lighting the lamp of democracy in the deep darkness, there was no need to look back. The Awami League once again became a popular and powerful party. She returned to power in 1996 after the first 21 years.



After 1975, during a deep crisis, those who flew the flag of Chhatra League politics at the risk of their lives, propagated the politics of Bangabandhu's ideology and destroyed the party with their organizational skills and talents could no longer show their face. Bangladesh has not only entered the developing world through the hands of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but it has also become a role model in the world in economic development. Like watching her success in Corona War.



Despite hundreds of failures in the Ministry of Health, she is facing a crisis with her leadership, foresight, talent and wisdom. Food in people's homes. No one has to bother with food. The Awami League is in charge of the state today but the power will not last forever. Is the organizational strength and structure ready to deal with the tough politics of the opposition? Is anyone thinking about this? So, it's time to evaluate the team's dedicated and experienced leaders.

Hiren Pandit is a columnist and researcher













The Ruling Awami League has entered the 73rd year by climbing every ladder of glory, tradition, struggle and success. June 23 marks the 73rd founding anniversary of this ancient political party which led the country's freedom struggle and liberation war. The Awami League has reached today's position by crossing the path of various ups and downs, ups and downs and long movement and struggle. In the long 73 years, the team has been able to establish many traditions and glory.Despite the demand for naming the party as non-communal at the time of its formation, the party adopted a non-communal and secular policy by removing the word 'Muslim' from the Awami Muslim League in 1955, almost four years after its establishment in the social reality and political context. This political party made its debut in the name of the Awami League with the vow to struggle for the rights of Bengalis. After its establishment, the Awami League became an institution for the realization of the rights of Bengalis through a long movement and struggle.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected General Secretary of the Awami League at the 1976 Conference. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the title of Bangabandhu for leading the movement for the realization of rights through the Awami League. He became the undisputed leader of Bengalis. The architect of independent Bangladesh, Father of the Nation.Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the Awami League became an institution for realizing the rights of Bengalis. Through movement and struggle, Awami League was transformed into the leading party of the independence struggle and liberation war.Under the leadership of the Awami League, all the movements for the rule of Pakistan, the movement against communalism, the movement for the establishment of language rights, and the realization of rights against exploitation and deprivation turned into an independence movement at one stage. The great war of liberation and independence was achieved under the leadership of the Awami League.The Language Movement of 1952 and the united front of 1954 led the party to victory in the elections. The six-point movement of 1966, the mass uprising of 1969, the huge victory in the elections of 1970 and the struggle for independence were formed under the leadership of Awami League.The Awami League led the great liberation war organized in 1971 at the call of Bangabandhu. The traditional party led all kinds of democratic movements and struggles against the military dictatorships that have come to the country one after another during the rule of Pakistan and long after the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975 after independence.During this long journey, the Awami League has had to face many adversities. We have had to go through many ups and downs and break-ups. Sometimes the party has faced a leadership vacuum, sometimes repression, sometimes disintegration. After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August 1975 and the assassination of four national leaders on 3 November 1975, the Awami League lost its leadership.Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the divided Awami League has united again. The party has been able to hold state power four times. After the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family, the scenario had changed. However, the leading Awami League has turned around the movement and struggle born among the people.When the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina was elected as the President in 1981 as a symbol of the unity of the party and started the war of life by lighting the lamp of democracy in the deep darkness, there was no need to look back. The Awami League once again became a popular and powerful party. She returned to power in 1996 after the first 21 years.After 1975, during a deep crisis, those who flew the flag of Chhatra League politics at the risk of their lives, propagated the politics of Bangabandhu's ideology and destroyed the party with their organizational skills and talents could no longer show their face. Bangladesh has not only entered the developing world through the hands of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but it has also become a role model in the world in economic development. Like watching her success in Corona War.Despite hundreds of failures in the Ministry of Health, she is facing a crisis with her leadership, foresight, talent and wisdom. Food in people's homes. No one has to bother with food. The Awami League is in charge of the state today but the power will not last forever. Is the organizational strength and structure ready to deal with the tough politics of the opposition? Is anyone thinking about this? So, it's time to evaluate the team's dedicated and experienced leaders.Hiren Pandit is a columnist and researcher