

Padma Bridge: A symbol of who we are



With the dream project of the country, people of all walks are showing endless curiosity. The reason is very obvious that the construction of the Padma Bridge with the country's own finance has brightened the image of every citizen at home and abroad. Certainly, Bangladesh is the first country amid the countries bearing third world status, whodared to accomplish such aproject with self-finance.



The construction of the Padma Bridge with self-finance has been certainly a magnificent task and the unquestionable architect of this mega project is our honorable premier Sheikh Hasina. This self-funded Padma Bridge has been a part of our history. It is not merely a bridge, rather it has proved our resolve and capability before the world community.



Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the country has made a remarkable progress in every sector. The country has already received many accolades from the international arena due to its rising developmental trend. The construction of the Padma Bridge has opened another historic chapter for the people of Bangladesh.



Prime Minister has glorified the nation and the country to a height. She has made the dream of the thousands of people materialized through the construction of Padma Bridge.This magnificent bridge symbolizes our economic capability giving a message to the world community that Bangladesh is on the right track of self-dependence.



Certainly, the construction of the bridge over the Padma River with self-funding has brightened the image of Bangladesh in the world. But at the initial stage conspiracies of some people at home and abroad humiliated the nation.



In the name of baseless corruption allegation, the World Bank and its other funding agencies deferred their funding in the Padma bridge construction although later in a Canadian court the allegation of corruption was proved false.



That allegation was intentionally brought to fade away the image of the Awami league government and put the government into pressure and humiliation. The conspirators plotted a math against the government headed by Sheikh Hasina.



Not only that, theywith their evil designs wanted to blacken the image of the people before the world community. However, the premier did not surrender to the evil forces, rather she announced in the parliament that her government would construct the Padma Bridge with their own finance.



Announcing the construction of the Padma Bridge with own resource by the premier has proved that she is the worthy daughter of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu never learnt compromising with evil forces.



In the reign of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh has been a model country for economic development. The episodes of success stories of the country have been the talk of the world. In 1971 Henry Kissinger called Bangladesh a bottomless basket. In the five decades this basket case has completely been proved wrong.



Not only that, the country has achieved an emerging economy superseding many neighboring countries in terms of GDP growth. It has achieved food security and lifted the millions out of poverty.



For its shinning economic growth the country has been regarded as an economic powerhouse in South Asia. Not only that, it has achieved the final recommendation from the UN Committee to be graduated from the least developed country to a developing one by 2026 or some earlier.



It is noticing that the country is coming out of the import dependent-paradigm. The self-dependent economy of the country has reached one step ahead as we have been able to construct the Padma multipurpose bridge over the mighty river Padma with our own finance.



The Bridge has opened many scopes of economic possibilities. Though it is projected to change the lot of 30 million people of 21southern districts, impliedly it is going to contribute to the whole nation in different ways.



The smooth communication between the capital city, Dhaka and the southern districts will ensure a diversified development of the southern part of Bangladesh. Many people will be able to change their lots coming out of their financial despondency.



A new episode of development has already started as we are observing the growth of small and medium industries, tourism, export oriented manufacturing and many more developmental activities ahead of the construction of the bridge.



Such developmental activities are expected to contribute to poverty alleviation and unemployment decrease significantly. It is projected that the bridge is going to contribute approximately 2 per cent GDP growth in our national economy.



Along with its regional development, the bridge will play a significant role to international communication by connecting Bangladesh with Trans-Asian Railways and Highways in future. Transportation of goods to Nepal, Bhutan and the northeast of India will be easy through Mongla and Payra seaports.



Moreover, people will have the quick access to standard living that ensures prosperity among the country in all regards.



To this end, the Padma Bridge is now ready to open up many possibilities for the nation. On top of that, the construction of the bridge is not only showing the economic capability of the nation but also proving the inner strength of the people who are all the proudshareholders of the Padma Bridge.



Thanks to the visionary leader the premier Sheikh Hasina who has given the nation the Padma bridge as a gift. She is working relentless to bring the country to a great height. Let us strengthen her hands and help her make sonar Bangla what our greatest leader Bangabandhu dreamed.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS













