Keel-laying ceremony of MPA vessel held at KSY

KHULNA, June 22: The keel-laying ceremony of a 'Search and Rescue vessel' for the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) was held on at Khulna Shipyard premises.

Speaking as chief guest, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said Khulna Shipyard (KSY) Ltd will build six vessels for the port; the 'Search and Rescue vessel' is one of them.

the chief guest said, the vessel is a big achievement, which will enhance the port capability, adding that 75 modern cargo and container handling vessels has already been commissioned to the Mongla Port fleet.

He underscored that the importance of the port will increase after inauguration of of the Padma Bridge, saying, it will make the port capable to fulfill demand both of importers and exporters.

Imported car parking ability have already risen at the port, he said and hoped KSY would hand over the vessel to the MPA in time after completion of construction.

Construction works of eight development project for the port are in full swing, and their are no ship congestion at the port, he said.

Once a looser Mongla Port has been turned into a profitable port after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken huge development activities after Awami League came to power in 1996, he said, adding the KSY has also been turned into a profitable organisation after it was handed over to Bangladesh Navy in 1999.

Khulna Regional Naval Commander Rear Admiral Anwar Hossain addressed the function as special guest while KSY Managing Director Comodore M Samsul Aziz chaired the programme.

Design by Jerman Organisation Technology Services (GmbH), the vessel will be equipped with ultra-modern technology.









