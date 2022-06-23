Lightning kills farmer at Kalai

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, June 22: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Kalai Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hamidul Islam, 43, son of late Abdul Karim, a resident of Kathail Gopinathpur Village under Ahammedabad Union.

Local sources said Hamidul went to a field next to house to fetch cattle in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Hamidul was rescued and rushed to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Rezaul Karim declared the man dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalai Police Station SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident.











