Awareness meet on safe immigration held in Rajbari

RAJBARI, June 22: An Awareness meeting on 'Safe Immigrant Recruiting Agent Licences Conduct and Classification Rules' was held in the district on Wednesday.

The meeting was jointly organized by the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment and the district administration

in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office.

It was attended by DC Abu Kaiser Khan as chief guest.

Assistant Deputy Secretary of the ministry Md Abdus Salam was present as special guest while Additional DC (General) Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh presided over the meeting.

Among others, Chairman of Rajbari Zila Parishad Fakir Abdul Jabber, Vice-President of Rajbari Sadar Upazila Rakibul Islam Pial, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration, Finance) Md Salauddin, Principal of TTC Engineer Noor Atayab Ahamed, Awami League Poura Secretary Shofiqul Islam Shofi, and President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque were present at the meeting.











