Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Awareness meet on safe immigration held in Rajbari

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, June 22: An Awareness meeting on 'Safe Immigrant Recruiting Agent Licences Conduct and Classification Rules' was held in the district on Wednesday.
The meeting was jointly organized by the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment and the district administration
in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office.
It was attended by DC Abu Kaiser Khan as chief guest.
Assistant Deputy Secretary of the ministry Md Abdus Salam was present as special guest while Additional DC (General) Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh presided over the meeting.
Among others, Chairman of Rajbari Zila Parishad Fakir Abdul Jabber, Vice-President of Rajbari Sadar Upazila Rakibul Islam Pial,  Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration, Finance) Md Salauddin, Principal of TTC Engineer Noor Atayab Ahamed, Awami League Poura Secretary Shofiqul Islam Shofi, and President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque were present at the        meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Keel-laying ceremony of MPA vessel held at KSY
Lightning kills farmer at Kalai
Awareness meet on safe immigration held in Rajbari
Freedom Fighter Hafizur demands allowances
Two men murdered in Jashore, Gopalganj
Seven nabbed with drugs in Noakhali, Pirojpur
Three found dead in 3 dists


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft