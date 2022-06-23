Freedom Fighter Hafizur demands allowances



Freedom Fighter Md Hafizur Rahman reading out a statement at the press conference in Bogura Press Club in the town on Tuesday, demanding government allowances. Former Company Commander Md Khairul Islam, Md Ibrahim, and FFs Moja Bepari and Md Abdur Rashid were present at that time. photo: observer

The press conference was arranged in Bogura Press Club. FF Md Hafizur Rahman said, "I went to Mahendraganj in India to take part in the freedom fightig following the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I went to Purakhasia. Later on, I went to Dalu Recruit Camp, and FF recruit team recruited a total of 120 FFs including me in a training camp at Turah in Meghala, India, and Md Khairul Islam was given the charge of the company commander, a quarter master, and a guard commander."

After a 23-day training, "our company was sent to Indian bordering area Purakhashia", he said. "There we stayed in several houses in cooperation with Indians. I was handed over arms like others of No. 3 Platoon Commander Md Ibrahim Khalilullah Company under the supervision of Indian forces."

"I have applied and tried at various levels for FF allowance. But I was not given it," he told the press conference.

Among others, ex-company commander Md Khairul Islam, Md Ibrahim, FF Moja Bepari and FF Md Abdur Rashid were present at the press conference.











