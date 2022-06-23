Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Jashore, Gopalganj

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Gopalganj, in recent times.
JASHORE: A union parishad (UP) member was allegedly hacked to death by assailants in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Ashanuzzaman Bablu, 45, son of Rahazan Ali, a resident of Mohishakura Village in the upazila. He was a member of Ward No. under of Bagamchara UP in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a group of assailants attacked on Bablu in Balunda Bazar area at around 10pm, and hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving the UP member dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Sharsha Police Station (PS) Mamun Kahan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
GOPALGANJ: A van-puller was allegedly beaten to death in Tungipara Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Nani Biswas, 42, son of Moharaj Biswas, a resident of Ghonapara Village under Gobra Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The deceased's wife Reva Biswas on Tuesday alleged that in a press conference.
She said Nani Biswas went to a relative's house in Hiran Village of Kotalipara Upazila on June 11.
While returning at 4am on June 12, a group of 20 to 25 people caught him suspecting the van-puller as a thief in Beledanga Village under Gopalpur Union in Tungipara Upazila, and tortured him, leaving Nani Biswas critically injured.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on June 14.
However, the deceased's wife lodged a murder case with Tungipara PS in this regard.
Tungipara PS Inspector Tanmoy Mandal confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken after investigation.


