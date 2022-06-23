Video
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in Noakhali, Pirojpur

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Seven people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Pirojpur, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two drug peddlers along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Subarnachar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested persons are Khairul Islam Azad, 35, and Sajid Hossain Poyel, 29, residents of Char Majid Village in the upazila.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Char Majid area at around 8pm, and arrested the men.
The SP claimed that a total of 1,000 yaba tablets and Tk 10,309 in cash were also seized from their possession.
However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the SP added.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Five people have been detained along with drugs in three separate drives in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Police arrested a young man along with three yaba tablets from the upazila at night.
The arrested is Hasib Hasan Pial, 21, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Bhandaria Municipality.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested him from the fourth floor of Life Care Hospital and Digital Diagnostic Lab in Bhandaria while he was consuming the yaba tablets.
On the other hand, a man was arested along with 12 yaba tablets from the upazila at night.
The arrested person is Ziaul Islam Palwan Jihan, 31, son of late Ashraf Palwan, a resident of Dakshin Shialkathi Moholla at Bhandaria.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets from in front of Jakia Ashraf Medical Institute adjacent to the Pona Bridge in the upazila.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrest with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Police, in another drive, arrested three men along with 10 grams of heroin from the upazila at night.
The arrested persons are: A Majed Khan, Jihad Farazi and Sabbir Mia.  
Police sources said the law enforcers arrested them along with the hemp from Liakat Market area in the upazila.
After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhandaria PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhandaria PS Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

