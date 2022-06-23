Three found dead in 3 dists

Three people including a woman and a missing fisherman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Narsingdi and Barishal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Dev Pal, 15, son of Nepal Pal, a resident of Taldashi Palpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Ajay went out of the house at around 9pm on Tuesday. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Ajay in a pond at Palpara in Mathkhola Taldashi Village of the upazila on Wednesday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body with the help of fire service personnel.

Officer-in-Charge of Pakundia Police Station (PS) Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's house in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Shila Akhter, 25, was the wife of Robin Mia, a resident of Purba Para area under Raipura Municipality. She was the daughter of Shahid Mia of Uttar Kunapara Village under Polashtali Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Shila Akhter got married with Robin about 10 years back.

The couple often locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage.

However, locals spotted the body of Shila Akhter hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house at around 7:30am on Wednesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

The deceased's mother alleged that her son-in-law often tortured Shila for dowry money. He along with his family members might have killed Shila and hanged the body from the ceiling of the room to cover up the incident as suicide, she added.

The deceased's husband and his family members went into hiding soon after the incident.

Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Md Raqibul Islam Raqib confirmed the matter, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy autopsy report.

BARISHAL: The body of a fisherman was recovered from a river in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening after 52 hours of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Riaz, 20, son of Faruq Hossain, a resident of Didihar Village under Syedkathi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Riaz floating in the Sandhya River in Banglabazar area of the upazila at around 7:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was received from them.

Earlier, Riaz and one Sifat, 15, son of Ibrahim of the area, was catching fish in the river adjacent to Nalashree Trawler Ghat on Sunday. At around 3:30pm on that day, thunderbolt struck them, leaving the duo critically injured. At one stage, the injured fell in the river from their fishing trawler.

Later on, other fishermen rescued injured Sifat, but could not find out Riaz.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Jamal Hossain confirmed the incident.











