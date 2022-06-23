

Litchi growers, traders earn profit in Dinajpur

Trading of the summer fruit takes place every day in a festive manner with sellers, wholesalers and customers. But the juicy and tasty fruits are selling at exorbitant prices.

The most basking trading of varieties of litchi is going on at Gour-e-Shahid Maidan, the largest makeshift bazaar. General consumers are not happy because of the high price. But garden owners, wholesalers and traders are delighted.

According to field sources, this year's litchi cultivation has increased but the production has been less compared to last year's.

This year litchi was farmed on 5,610 hectares of land in the district, with the production of 45,000 tonnes.

A recent visit to the Gour-e-Shahid Maidan found selling of Bedena, China-3 and Bombay litchis.

Trading sources said, in tandem of other products, litchi prices are maintaining the up-rise.

Per 100 pieces of Madraji variety is selling at Tk 200-300, Bombay at Tk 300, Bedena at Tk 1,100-1,400 and China at Tk 1,600-1,800.

Litchi is selling at the historic ever higher rate. Over the last five years, litchis was sold at half price of this year.

General Secretary of Dinajpur Fruits Traders Association Raziur Rahman Biplob said, even the in-garden price of litchi is higher; litchis have to be purchased from growers and traders who purchased gardens early. "We are selling litchis for little profits," he added.

Trader Ariful Islam at the Bazar said, wholesalers are coming from Dhaka and different parts of the country.

At present, he added, litchis are not available in gardens across the country but only in Dinajpur. Wholesales are coming to Dinajpur from different districts of the country pushing the price up, he maintained.

Another Meherul Islam Angur said, this year's production is less, but customers are higher. So the price has shot up, he added.

Customer Abu Bakar Siddique said, Bedena litchi is the first attraction of this Bazar, but the price is so high. Per 1,000 pieces are selling at Tk 12,000.

"The price is equal to my one month's salary. I couldn't buy it. I have purchased 200 pieces of Bombay," he added.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension-Dinajpur Manjurul Haq said, though litchis have been produced across the country, the litchi of Dinajpur holds the highest demand.

He confirmed the happiness of growers and wholesalers.











