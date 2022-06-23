Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

KYIV, June 22:  Moscow on Tuesday warned Lithuania of "serious" consequences over its restriction of rail traffic to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, as Kremlin forces made gains in Ukraine's strategic Donbas region.
The row over Lithuania, the arrival of sophisticated German weaponry in Ukraine's arsenal and an imminent decision on Kyiv's candidacy to join the European Union threaten to further ratchet up tensions between the West and Moscow.
Kremlin troops were meanwhile gaining ground in the Donbas, causing "catastrophic destruction" in Lysychansk, an industrial city at the forefront of recent clashes, the region's governor said. Ukraine confirmed Russia had taken the frontline village of Toshkivka.
Governor Sergiy Gaiday said "every town and village" in Ukrainian hands in the Lugansk region was "under almost non-stop fire".
Since being repelled from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine following its invasion in February, Moscow has been focusing its offensive on the Donbas region.
In the eastern city of Sloviansk, which could become a flashpoint as Russian troops advance from the north, local people were preparing to withstand attacks and the authorities said the community would defend itself.
"We believe they'll beat the Russian scum," resident Valentina, 63, said of local Ukrainian forces.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28
Sri Lanka bets on casino magnate to revive wrecked economy
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Israeli Knesset votes to dissolve in step towards snap election
S Korea's 2nd space rocket launch
Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
Thrice postponed UN biodiversity summit set for December


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft