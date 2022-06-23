Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

WASHINGTON, June 22: President Joe Biden said Tuesday he plans to talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as he considers lifting some tariffs imposed on Beijing in a bid to ease US inflation.
"I plan on having  a conversation with President Xi. We haven't set a time yet," Biden told reporters. Over the weekend, Biden said a call could be "soon."
The last talks between the two leaders was on March 18, when Biden warned Xi against assisting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
The tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump imposed 25 percent duties on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports.
The penalties were aimed at punishing what the United States says are China's unfair trade practices and protecting US manufacturers.
The move was popular politically but with inflation at 40 year highs in the United States, Biden is scrambling to find ways to relieve price pressure and he has said that lifting some tariffs is under consideration.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among officials saying that a tariff relaxation could help defuse inflation.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28
Sri Lanka bets on casino magnate to revive wrecked economy
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Israeli Knesset votes to dissolve in step towards snap election
S Korea's 2nd space rocket launch
Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
Thrice postponed UN biodiversity summit set for December


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft