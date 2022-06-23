La Liga boss Tebas hits back at 'arrogant' Al-Khelaifi

MADRID, JUNE 22: La Liga president Javier Tebas accused Nasser Al-Khelaifi of lying and arrogance on Wednesday after Paris-Saint Germain's president defended his club's lavish spending to keep Kylian Mbappe.

La Liga have filed complaints to UEFA about PSG and Manchester City "continuously breaching the current regulations of financial fair play", the Spanish league confirmed last week.

In an interview with Madrid daily newspaper, Marca, Al-Khelaifi said: "We do what we do because we know we can. It's not our style to talk about other leagues, clubs or federations. We're not preaching and we're not going to allow anybody to preach to us. Every year it is the same. We are going to continue building our project."

Quoting Al-Khelaifi's comments on Twitter, Tebas wrote on Wednesday: "Al-Khelaifi is another level. He takes us all for fools (not even he believes his lies) and shows up in @marca preaching with pride and arrogance about the 'nouveau riche'.

"The rules do not exist for @PSG_inside. We will continue to fight for a football that is sustainable and without cheating."

Tebas has long-rallied against the financial wealth of state-backed clubs like PSG and City, who he insists are constantly breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules and disturbing the economic balance of the game. -AFP