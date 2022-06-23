Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

La Liga boss Tebas hits back at 'arrogant' Al-Khelaifi

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

MADRID, JUNE 22: La Liga president Javier Tebas accused Nasser Al-Khelaifi of lying and arrogance on Wednesday after Paris-Saint Germain's president defended his club's lavish spending to keep Kylian Mbappe.
La Liga have filed complaints to UEFA about PSG and Manchester City "continuously breaching the current regulations of financial fair play", the Spanish league confirmed last week.
In an interview with Madrid daily newspaper, Marca, Al-Khelaifi said: "We do what we do because we know we can. It's not our style to talk about other leagues, clubs or federations. We're not preaching and we're not going to allow anybody to preach to us. Every year it is the same. We are going to continue building our project."
Quoting Al-Khelaifi's comments on Twitter, Tebas wrote on Wednesday: "Al-Khelaifi is another level. He takes us all for fools (not even he believes his lies) and shows up in @marca preaching with pride and arrogance about the 'nouveau riche'.
"The rules do not exist for @PSG_inside. We will continue to fight for a football that is sustainable and without cheating."
Tebas has long-rallied against the financial wealth of state-backed clubs like PSG and City, who he insists are constantly breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules and disturbing the economic balance of the game.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga boss Tebas hits back at 'arrogant' Al-Khelaifi
Mane signing eases pressure on Bayern to keep wantaway stars
'Win for country' as Sri Lanka clinch Australia ODI series
Police FC return winning streak in BPL
Pakistan recall fit-again Yasir Shah for Sri Lanka Test
Shakib's praise gives Taskin extra motivation
NZ's Covid outbreak worsens as Conway tests positive
BFF donating ticket money to flood victims


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft