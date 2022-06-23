Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Win for country' as Sri Lanka clinch Australia ODI series

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (2nd L) celebrates with team mates after the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during the fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on June 21, 2022. photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (2nd L) celebrates with team mates after the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during the fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on June 21, 2022. photo: AFP

COLOMBO, JUNE 22: Skipper Dasun Shanaka dedicated Sri Lanka's sensational series victory over Australia to the country's people as the island nation suffers its worst-ever economic crisis.
Australia needed 19 off the final over in Colombo but Sri Lanka held their nerve despite David Warner's 99 and some last-minute heroics from Matthew Kuhnemann to win on the last ball of the match by four runs.
The victory in front of an ecstatic crowd at the R. Premadasa Stadium gave Sri Lanka an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match contest, and their first bilateral series win against Australia since 2010.
It was a rare moment of joy for Sri Lanka's 22 million people who are in the midst of a painful economic crisis with severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
"Not only for me, my teammates, Sri Lanka cricket, the whole country, this is much needed at the moment," Shanaka said afterwards. "I think this should be celebrated by the whole of Sri Lanka."
"Thank you Sri Lanka, Thank you my PEOPLE!," he tweeted on Wednesday.
Put into bat, Charith Asalanka made 110 to guide Sri Lanka to 258 all out.
Asalanka rescued Sri Lanka from a precarious 34-3 as he put on 101 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva, who made 60.
Australian bowlers kept coming back with crucial wickets but Asalanka reached his century to the cheers of a raucous home crowd.
Wanindu Hasaranga played a useful cameo of 21 not out as he put together 34 runs for the eighth wicket with Asalanka.
Asalanka finally fell to Pat Cummins and Australia wrapped up the innings in 49 overs with two run-outs.
In reply, Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch for nought with Chamika Karunaratne trapping the opener lbw.
Warner kept his cool and put on 63 runs with Mitchell Marsh who looked good for his 26 before he fell to Dunith Wellalage's left-arm spin.
Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey after they got starts but fell to the Sri Lankan spinners.
The usually attacking Warner tried to grind down the opposition attack as he and Travis Head stitched together 58 runs for the fifth wicket.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga boss Tebas hits back at 'arrogant' Al-Khelaifi
Mane signing eases pressure on Bayern to keep wantaway stars
'Win for country' as Sri Lanka clinch Australia ODI series
Police FC return winning streak in BPL
Pakistan recall fit-again Yasir Shah for Sri Lanka Test
Shakib's praise gives Taskin extra motivation
NZ's Covid outbreak worsens as Conway tests positive
BFF donating ticket money to flood victims


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft