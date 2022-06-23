Police FC return winning streak in BPL

Bangladesh Police Football Club returned winning streak in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football beating Uttar Baridhara Club by 3-2 goals held today (Wednesday) Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

In the proceeding, Afghan forward Amredin Sharifi scored two goals while Brazilian defender Danilo Quipap supported him with a lone goal for the winners. Ivorian defender Youssouf Mory Bamba and Uzbek midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev netted one goal apiece for the losers. The winners' led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Amredin Sharifi opened an account scoring the first goal for Police in the 13th minute and after the breather Danilo doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Police FC in the 48th minute of the match. Sharifi further widened the Police's margin scoring his second and third goal

in the 51st minute.

Baridhara however brought some excitement in the match as Youssouf Mory Bamba scored the first goal in the 72d minute and Evgeniy Kochnev netted the second goal in the 90+2nd minute but they eventually failed to stage fight back in the remaining proceeding.

With the day's victory, Police FC secured 22 points from 16 matches while Baridhara remained at their previous credit of 12 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier in the first phase, Police FC blanked Baridhara by 2-0 goals held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. -BSS











