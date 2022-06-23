Pakistan recall fit-again Yasir Shah for Sri Lanka Test

KARACHI, JUNE 22: Pakistan selectors Wednesday recalled fit-again Yasir Shah for the two Test match series against Sri Lanka next month, after the leg-spinner's career was put on hold by nagging injuries last year.

The 36-year-old played the last of his 46 Tests 11 months ago in the West Indies but has not been selected since over lack of fitness, missing a series in Bangladesh and another at home against Australia.

Yasir started his career in 2014, becoming the quickest to 200 Test wickets after 33 matches four years later, while anchoring Pakistan's spin attack.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the schedule of Pakistan's tour next month.

The second Test will be staged in Colombo from 24-28 July.

Left-arm slow bowler Nauman Ali is the other frontline spinner in the 18-man squad, which will be led by Babar Azam.

Uncapped middle-order batsman Salman Ali Agha and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed are also part of the squad, but opener Abid Ali was not selected despite recovering from a heart problem.

Spinning allrounder Mohammad Nawaz has also been recalled. He was named in the squad for Australia Tests but was withdrawn due to injury.



Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah. -AFP











