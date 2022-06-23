Video
NZ's Covid outbreak worsens as Conway tests positive

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

LONDON, JUNE 22: New Zealand are struggling with a worsening Covid-19 outbreak ahead of next week's third Test against England after Devon Conway became the latest member of the touring party to test positive.
The batsman has started five days of isolation after taking his test in London on Wednesday evening.
All-rounder Michael Bracewell and two members of the backroom staff, Vijay Vallabh and Chris Donaldson, have also tested positive for coronavirus.
Conway and Bracewell should both be available to play in the final Test at Headingley, which starts on June 23.
"Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 and has begun five days of isolation," a New Zealand statement said on Thursday.
"The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.
"No replacement players are being sort at this stage."
New Zealand, the world Test champions, suffered a second successive five-wicket defeat against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, which gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.    -AFP


