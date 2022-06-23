Video
Bangladesh-Malaysia women\'s friendlies 

BFF donating ticket money to flood victims

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh-Malaysia women's friendlies 
To help the flood-affected people, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has decided to donate all the money it will earn from selling tickets for the two friendly matches between Bangladesh and Malaysian women's national teams.
The situation in the flooded region in Sylhet is beyond description. Thousands of people are suffering from the crisis.
Many organisations and persons had come forward to provide support and food to these people and BFF too joined the cause with the announcement on Wednesday.
The two matches will be played at Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka on 23 and 26 June in that row. The price of the ticket is fixed at Taka 50.
Now, it is all up to the people to come forward, buy tickets and watch these matches for the greater cause.
BFF women's football committee chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron confirmed the matter to the media on Wednesday while talking at a press meet at the BFF House. She said, "We will donate the total ticket money of the two matches for the flood victims in the Sylhet region. We will ask the people to come and buy tickets and watch the match and that way you will be able to stand beside the flood-affected people."


