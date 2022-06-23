Navy, Army earn second win in Services Kabaddi league

Defending champions Bangladesh Navy and defending runners-up Bangladesh Army registered their second successive victories in the Services Kabaddi league held today (Wednesday) at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city.

On the day, Bangladesh Navy beat Bangladesh Jail by 38-18 points after leading the first half by 20-10 points while Bangladesh Army defeated Border Guard Bangladesh by 35-20 points after dominating the first half by 18-12 points. -BSS













