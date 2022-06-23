Video
Shakib close to regain top Test all-rounder crown

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan, of Bangladesh, hits 4 during the third day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 18, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan moved closer to re-claiming his crown as the best all-rounder in Test cricket by jumping up to second on the latest list of the ICC Test Player Rankings, said an ICC official media release on Wednesday.
Shakib, 35, in his first match as the captain after taking charge for the 3rd stint, top-scored in the first innings with a stylish 51 and backed that up in the second innings with an even more impressive knock of 63 that helped force West Indies to bat a second time. He also scalped a wicket with the ball.
Before this Match, Shakib was on four in the ranking. He currently has a rating of 346 points, but still has a long way to go if he wants to overtake Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the head of proceedings, who has an outstanding 385 rating points.
Shakib also jumped up 14 places to 32nd on the latest Test batting rankings, with new No.1 Joe Root hanging on to top spot following his exploits against New Zealand earlier this month.
He is the number-1 all-rounder in the ODI format now and holding the 2nd spot of T20i all-rounder ranking too.
Shakib first claimed the top ranking for Test all-rounders way back in December of 2011 and has since maintained his position near the top despite some injury concerns late in his career. He maintained top rank across the format for a long time till 2019, when he was banned from all cricketing activities for one year as he failed to inform the ICC about bookie's communication with him.
Beside Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz among Bangladesh players moved five spots up in the bowlers ranking, who claimed four wickets for 59 runs in the first innings of the Antigua Test. Mostafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain and Khaled Ahmed also got substantial gain to moves on 80th, 84th and 97th places respectively in the bowling ranking table.







