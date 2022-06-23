Key suspect Musa placed on remand again

Sumon Shikder Musa, a key suspect in the Motijheel Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu murder case, was placed on a three-day remand for third time on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

DB Inspector Mohammad Yasin Sikder, also investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a seven days plea.

Earlier on Friday, another Dhaka court placed Musa, in the sensational murder case, on a four-day remand in second phase.

Two more accused in the murder case were also arrested and remanded in the Detective Branch custody for two days each.

Detectives arrested the two suspects in the city's Motijheel area on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the killings.

They are Emran Hossain Jitu and Rakibur Rahman Rakib. With this, 16 people have so far been arrested in the murder case, said DB Inspector Mohammad Yasin Sikder, also investigation officer of the case.

On Friday, Musa was placed a four-day remand for the second phase .

Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda remanded him in DB custody for four days,

Jitu is a licensed firearms and bullet trader and he owns a shop in Paltan area, said IO Yasin.