15,708 pass 44th BCS preli exams

A total of 15,708 candidates out of total 2,76,760 appeared have passed the preliminary test of 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, which was held on May 27 this year under the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The BPSC on Wednesday published the results through its official website http://www.bpsc.gov.bd/.

A total 2,76,760 candidates appeared for the two-hour test vying for 1,710 posts in different cadres.

The tests were held in the centers of Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh divisions simultaneously from 10am to 12pm.

According to the BPSC notice, the probable date of written tests for the BCS would be held in October this year. However, the specific date and schedule of written test will be published in the commission's website and by issuing press release, said the BPSC.

The number of total candidates applied for the 44th BCS was 350,716.

According to the notification of the 44th BCS, 1,710 officers will be recruited in different cadres through this BCS. Of those, 250 are in administration cadre, 50 in police cadre, 10 in foreign cadre, 14 in Ansar cadre, 30 in audit and account, 11 in tax, 8 in co-operative, seven in railway transport and commerce, 10 in information, 23 in postal, six in trade, 27 in family planning, three in food, 485 in the technical cadre and 776 in education cadre.











