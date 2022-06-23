Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

15,708 pass 44th BCS preli exams

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

A total of 15,708 candidates out of total 2,76,760 appeared have passed the preliminary test of 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, which was held on May 27 this year under the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
The BPSC on Wednesday published the results through its official website http://www.bpsc.gov.bd/.
A total 2,76,760 candidates appeared for the two-hour test vying for 1,710 posts in different cadres.
The tests were held in the centers of Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh divisions simultaneously from 10am to 12pm.
According to the BPSC notice, the probable date of written tests for the BCS would be held in October this year. However, the specific date and schedule of written test will be published in the commission's website and by issuing press release, said the BPSC.
The number of total candidates applied for the 44th BCS was 350,716.
According to the notification of the 44th BCS, 1,710 officers will be recruited in different cadres through this BCS. Of those, 250 are in administration cadre, 50 in police cadre, 10 in foreign cadre, 14 in Ansar cadre, 30 in audit and account, 11 in tax, 8 in co-operative, seven in railway transport and commerce, 10 in information, 23 in postal, six in trade, 27 in family planning, three in food, 485 in the technical cadre and 776 in education cadre.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Key suspect Musa placed on remand again
BGB members distribute relief items among helpless families
15,708 pass 44th BCS preli exams
Saudi crown prince meets Erdogan in Turkey, 'full normalisation' in sight
Dengue: 27 new patients hospitalised
A delegation from the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges
Shop, Mall closing hours eased from July 1 to 10 to facilitate Eid shopping
Advance train ticket sale begins from July 1


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft