Dengue: 27 new patients hospitalised

Twenty-seven more dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

Among them, 26 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 113 dengue patients, including 108 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Tuesday, the directorate reported first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 835 dengue cases and 721 recoveries so far.

Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021. -UNB









