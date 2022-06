A delegation from the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges

A delegation from the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges visited BNPcentral office at Naya Paltan on Wednesday to handover the invitation letter of Padma Bridge opening on June 25 to BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. photo : Observer