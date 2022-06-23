Video
Shop, Mall closing hours eased from July 1 to 10 to facilitate Eid shopping

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

The government has temporarily relaxed the closing hours of markets and shopping malls for easing Eid shopping and buying sacrificial cattle from July 1 to 10 for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 9 or 10 subject to sighting of the moon.
During the period of July 1 to 10, shops and shopping malls would be allowed to keep open till 10:00pm instead of 8:00pm, according to the decision of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Changing the shop and mall closing time, the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday issued a notice which would be effective from July 1.
Earlier on June 19, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian said shops and shopping malls will remain closed after 8:00pm to save electricity amid soaring global prices of energy.
The country's business leaders, however, requested the Prime Minister to allow activities for additional two hours in the first 10 days of July ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.
Responding to the request made by the business leaders, the Ministry has taken the decision of allowing shops and shopping malls to remain open till 10:00pm instead of 8;00pm.
The notice signed by the Ministry's Assistant Secretary Mostafizur Rahman, however, said the workers of the shops and shopping malls would get extra wages for the additional period of work.


