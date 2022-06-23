Advance train ticket sale begins from July 1

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets from July 1 ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to ease the travel of home-bound people who would like to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones.

According to the ticket selling plan of BR, advance tickets for July 5 will be sold on July 1 while tickets for July 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be sold on July 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

At a press conference held at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan made the announcement.

Among others, Railways Secretary Dr Humayun Kabir and Bangladesh Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder and senior officials were also present at the programme.

In the programme, the Minister also launched operation of 'Rail Seba (Services)' app for selling railway tickets to services for the people intending to buy tickets from home.

Sujan informed that the BR will operate six special trains for different destinations from three days ahead of the Eid and on the Eid day. Those are- Dewanganj Special for Jamalpur's Dewanganj, Chandpur Special 1 and 2, Beer Muktijoddha Sirajul Islam Eid Special for Ponchagarh and Sholakia Special 1 and 2 for Kishoreganj-bound passengers.











