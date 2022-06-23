Video
Ctg admin keen to end illegal occupation of risky hills

Landless people of 5 dists to be rehabilitated

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 22: The Port city administration here has decided to continue eviction of illegal occupants from the foot of risky hills till completion of evacuation of all vulnerable people is ascertained. The local administrations has so far demolished some 205 illegal structures from the hills.
The Hill Management Committee constituted by the government in a meeting held on Tuesday evening took the decision.
Besides, the committee has taken seven more decisions, including  updating the lists placed by autonomous and governmental organisations, listing of illegal occupants of forest hills, formation of a 13-member committee to reduce risk in Bayezid Link Road hills, barbed wire fencing of the recovered hills, disconnection of all illegal power, gas and water connections from the hills, several steps to be taken to aware people about landslides and removal of illegal structures from Fairy Hills. Ashrafuddin Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram is chief of the Hill Management Committee while the Additional Divisional Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram are members. Ashraf presided over the meeting.
He told the Daily Observer that a data base of the landless illegal occupants who had been living in risky slums on the foot of the hills would be processed for rehabilitation.
Ashraf hoped that the data base of the landless people of five districts including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and three hilly districts would be completed within one month. "Then we shall send it to the Prime Ministers' Office who will take final decision in this regard," the Divisional Commissioner added.
He also said the Prime Minister is herself interested to rehabilitate the landless people of the country.
"So, I hope it will get priority in the list of the Prime Minister,' Ashraf hoped.
He also said the committee has already identified a total of 28 hills as risky in Chattogram. Expressing deep condolences at the death of five people in landslides, the Commissioner said, "Those people had been brought to the shelter house, but unfortunately they returned to their slums at night where they were tragically killed."


