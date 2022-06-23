Measures taken to make next parliamentary polls more acceptable: PM in JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed her optimism that the next parliamentary election in Bangladesh will be free and fair with spontaneous participation of all political parties.

She mentioned that her government has taken various measurers to make the next national elections more acceptable and participatory.

The premier said this while replying to a tabled question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Syed Abu Hossain (from Dhaka).

She spelled out 11 significant measures taken by the government to make the next national election more acceptable and inclusive.

The measures included ensuring environment for participation of all political parties and to carry out party activities in the election.

The JP lawmaker from Dhaka-4 (Demra-Shyampur) asked the PM whether she has any special plan as the daughter of Father of the Nation to ensure participation of all registered political parties in the next parliamentary election to make it more acceptable and inclusive.

Hasina, also Leader of the House, said that as per the Article 118 (4) of the Constitution, the Election Commission is an independent and constitutional body.

"The chief election commissioner and other election commissioners carry out their respective work independently in line with the constitution and the law. The government assists the Election Commission as per its requirement," she added.

"(I) hope that the next national parliamentary polls will be held in a free and fair manner with participation of all political parties," she said.

The president of ruling Awami League said that the EC will remain independent in carrying out its activities and it will remain only under the jurisdiction of the constitution and the law.

"It is the duty of the government and the executive authority to assist the EC in carrying out its activities," she said.

She said that it is Awami League which has been playing a leading role in flourishing and advancing the country's democracy.

"Therefore, the present government led by Awami League is playing sincere and positive role in creating suitable environment for holding free, fair and acceptable election," she said.

Saying that election is an essential element in the democratic system, she stated the role of Awami League in protecting Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and democracy is historical and undeniable.

The PM said that her government has formulated election commission law in line with the Article 118 (1) of the constitution to hold the local body and national election in an acceptable and neutral manner.

She also said 22 amendment proposals of opposition parties were accepted during placing of "Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill" which is the first step of making the election acceptable, free, fair and neutral.

Hasina said voter list having photographs has been prepared to make the election fair and acceptable.

Transparent ballot boxes have been ensured at the polling centres. Besides, electronic voting machines with modern system have been introduced. -UNB











